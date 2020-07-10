Coronavirus testing in Rochester moving to just one location

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is stopping coronavirus testing at its Northwest Clinic drive-through site.

Olmsted County Public Health says all testing will taking place at the Graham Park collection site as of Monday, July 13. This could result in more people using the Graham Park testing site and waiting times could increase.

The Graham Park site will remain open from 9:30 am to 5 pm weekdays and 10 am to 4 pm on weekends. Olmsted County Public Health says less busy times of the day have been between noon and 3 pm and patients who come during these hours may see shorter wait times.

The Graham Park site is managed through a collaboration of Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County, and Olmsted Medical Center. Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to operate testing sites in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna, and Red Wing.