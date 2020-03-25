Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coronavirus testing availability without a primary care physician

Coronavirus testing can be particularly difficult to come by for people without a primary care physician.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 3:13 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 6:52 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Coronavirus testing can be particularly difficult to come by for people without a primary care physician.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a man who had recently returned from Miami and has been feeling ill. However, he tells one of our reporters, he doesn’t have a primary healthcare provider and hasn’t been able to get in for testing despite calling the CDC and local healthcare facilities.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

Physicians at Mayo Clinic say people have to meet specific criteria to get in for testing.

Dr. Bobbi Pritt says if you don’t have any underlying health conditions, don’t have a primary care doctor and only have mild symptoms you’re asked to self-quarantine.

You’ll only be able to get tested if your symptoms worsen. Dr. Pritt did not expand on who those without primary care physicians should contact if their symptoms do get worse. She did say it is a case by case basis.

Dr. Pritt says the lack of testing is due to national shortages.

She explained, “We just aren't able to test to test everyone that wants a test. It really has to be prioritized for the sickest people, the people who are at risk of having severe disease and for our healthcare workers who really need to know if they're infected or not.”

If you do have a primary care physician and want to get tested you’re asked to first get screened. Then, if you’re eligible, you’ll be directed to a specimen collection site and will receive further instructions when you arrive.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hope Lodge Program Suspended

Image

What to do if you don't have a primary doctor, need Covid-19 test

Image

Governor Issues Stay at Home Executive Order

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/25

Image

Mayor Norton supports Stay at Home order

Image

Stimulus Package: what it means for you?

Image

Coronavirus Increses Racist Incidents Against Asian-Americans

Image

MN Nurse Helping New York Hospital

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Donation box for those in need

Community Events