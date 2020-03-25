Coronavirus testing availability without a primary care physician

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Coronavirus testing can be particularly difficult to come by for people without a primary care physician.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a man who had recently returned from Miami and has been feeling ill. However, he tells one of our reporters, he doesn’t have a primary healthcare provider and hasn’t been able to get in for testing despite calling the CDC and local healthcare facilities.

Physicians at Mayo Clinic say people have to meet specific criteria to get in for testing.

Dr. Bobbi Pritt says if you don’t have any underlying health conditions, don’t have a primary care doctor and only have mild symptoms you’re asked to self-quarantine.

You’ll only be able to get tested if your symptoms worsen. Dr. Pritt did not expand on who those without primary care physicians should contact if their symptoms do get worse. She did say it is a case by case basis.

Dr. Pritt says the lack of testing is due to national shortages.

She explained, “We just aren't able to test to test everyone that wants a test. It really has to be prioritized for the sickest people, the people who are at risk of having severe disease and for our healthcare workers who really need to know if they're infected or not.”

If you do have a primary care physician and want to get tested you’re asked to first get screened. Then, if you’re eligible, you’ll be directed to a specimen collection site and will receive further instructions when you arrive.