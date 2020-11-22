Coronavirus test site relocating in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A rapid COVID-19 test site is relocating in Mason City.

The Community Health Center of Mason City says its new testing location will be at 1425 S. Federal Avenue, starting Monday.

“As we head into winter, we needed a location that would work for both staff and patients to be out of the elements for testing” says Renae Kruckenberg, CEO of the Community Health Center. “This location will allow patients to drive into the building to be tested.”

Testing is by appointment only and to schedule one, call 641-450-0601.

“If you are experiencing symptoms we encourage you to call to be tested,” says Kruckenberg. “We experience a high volume of calls, you may be transferred to a voice mail. We will return all calls as quickly as possible.”

The Health Center asks that you enter the facility from 15th St SE. COVID testing takes place Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. The test site will be closed Thanksgiving and the day after.