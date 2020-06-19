Coronavirus surge continues for third straight day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Iowa as of 11 am, June 19.

Total Cases – 25,164

New Cases – 427

Total Deaths – 680

New Deaths – 13

Hospitalized – 197

Recovered – 15,683

Total Tested – 245,288

New Tests – 5,690

Coronavirus Patients Admitted In The Last 24 Hours – 16

Patients In ICU - 60

Patients On Ventilators – 37

Coronavirus cases have increased for a third straight day in Iowa, going from 122 on Tuesday to 211 on Wednesday to 358 on Thursday and 427 Friday. Friday’s total would be the highest in the state since May 26. New deaths also rose from 6 on Thursday to 13 on Friday.

For more COVID-19 statistics for Iowa, click here.