Coronavirus surge continues for third straight day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Iowa as of 11 am, June 19.
Total Cases – 25,164
New Cases – 427
Total Deaths – 680
New Deaths – 13
Hospitalized – 197
Recovered – 15,683
Total Tested – 245,288
New Tests – 5,690
Coronavirus Patients Admitted In The Last 24 Hours – 16
Patients In ICU - 60
Patients On Ventilators – 37
Coronavirus cases have increased for a third straight day in Iowa, going from 122 on Tuesday to 211 on Wednesday to 358 on Thursday and 427 Friday. Friday’s total would be the highest in the state since May 26. New deaths also rose from 6 on Thursday to 13 on Friday.
For more COVID-19 statistics for Iowa, click here.