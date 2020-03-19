Coronavirus stimulus checks could be coming to a mailbox near you

MASON CITY, Iowa - Keep an eye on those mailboxes. A little extra spending money could be coming your way.

Congress is working on some coronavirus relief in the form of stimulus checks.

Each person would receive $1,000 or more, plus an additional $500 for each child.

This wouldn't be the first time the government has tried this approach. Back in 2008, the Feds sent checks out to try and ease the onset of the Great Recession.

Economics Instructor Rayce Hardy from Riverland Community College says the stimulus does have a positive psychological effect on consumers, but the money is not enough for people facing job loss.

“Our government is going to need and businesses are going to need to continue to look out for those people because it's not a handful, it's tens of thousands and even millions of workers that don't have a guaranteed income coming in,” said Hardy.

There's no word yet on when the stimulus checks will be sent out.