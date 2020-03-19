Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coronavirus stimulus checks could be coming to a mailbox near you

While Congress is figuring out the exact details of the plan, most adults would receive $1,000 to help prop up the economy.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 9:34 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Keep an eye on those mailboxes. A little extra spending money could be coming your way.

Congress is working on some coronavirus relief in the form of stimulus checks.

Each person would receive $1,000 or more, plus an additional $500 for each child.

This wouldn't be the first time the government has tried this approach. Back in 2008, the Feds sent checks out to try and ease the onset of the Great Recession.

Economics Instructor Rayce Hardy from Riverland Community College says the stimulus does have a positive psychological effect on consumers, but the money is not enough for people facing job loss.

“Our government is going to need and businesses are going to need to continue to look out for those people because it's not a handful, it's tens of thousands and even millions of workers that don't have a guaranteed income coming in,” said Hardy.

There's no word yet on when the stimulus checks will be sent out.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Storms to snow on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coronavirus Census impact

Image

Restaurant distributing Water and TP

Image

Rural Water Access struggles

Image

Alliant Energy Suspending Disconnects

Image

Hollandberry Pannekoeken Passes Out Meals

Image

Chris' Weather in a Minute 3/19

Image

Restaurants Adapting to No Dine-In Policy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/19

Image

A surplus of sanitizer

Image

What does "Shelter in place" look like?

Community Events