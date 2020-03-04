Coronavirus sinks NIACC Singers plans for spring break cruise

MASON CITY, Iowa – The NIACC Singers have had to cancel their cruise during Spring Break because of the dangers of Coronavirus.

Isabel Blakewell was one of the NIACC singers ready to set sail to exotic ports of call including Cozumel and Grand Cayman.

She said, "It was very depressing, we have obviously been planning this for months in advance. Preparing since the beginning of last semester. Making payments and preparing music and songs and so it was very depressing and very sad to hear that we're not going."

In past cruises, they learned what it is like to live and work as a performer on a cruise ship. Director of Choral Activities Jayson Ryner tells me NIACC made the decision to cancel the trip after the CDC recommended international collegiate travel be suspended because of the Coronavirus.

"So the students are all getting a refund check for the full amount of what they have paid and then the college is going to recap whatever we can."

NIACC is working with the travel insurance provider to try and get back some of those funds. The airlines have been more understanding about the Coronavirus situation and are issuing vouchers to the school for use on future travel.

Each student paid about $1,700 a piece to be part of the cruise.