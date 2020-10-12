Coronavirus puts a stop to annual CP Holiday Train

CALGARY, Canada – The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Canadian Pacific to put the brakes on its annual Holiday Train.

The railroad company says, instead, its holding a virtual concert and donated to food banks along its train network.

“COVID-19 has created many challenges for communities across our network and has only increased the need at local food banks and food shelves,” says CP President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel. “It is our honor to continue to donate to communities across our network this year, even if the train itself will not run. The spirit of the Holiday Train program and the Christmas spirit will carry on this year through our virtual concert. We will have the Holiday Train rolling again spreading Christmas cheer as soon as it’s safe to do so!”

Started in 1999, the Holiday Train tour has raised $17.8 million and collected 4.8 million pounds of food.

“We are very excited that CP has chosen a safe way to keep the spirit of the CP Holiday Train rolling in support of local food banks like ours in these challenging times,” says Calgary Food Bank President and CEO James McAra. “The need for food bank services has risen substantially over the course of this year and heading into the high-demand winter months. We hope CP’s concert will prompt the train’s supporters to give as generously as they’re able.”

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stopped in Rochester, Owatonna, Austin, Mason City, Charles City, and Winona in 2019.