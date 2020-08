WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa – The state of Iowa has reported a coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care facility in Winnebago County.

The state said Good Samaritan Society in Forest City has reported 46 positive cases. As of Monday afternoon, none of those have been classified as recovered.

Cerro Gordo and Franklin counties have reported outbreaks as facilities in the past.

Good Shephard in Mason City reported 121 cases tied to its outbreak. Of those, 104 have recovered.