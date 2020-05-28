Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at another Iowa meatpacking plant

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Health officials are confirming another coronavirus outbreak in an Iowa meatpacking plant on the same day that the number of residents who have died from the virus topped 500.

Of more than 2,500 employees tested at the Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake, 555 have tested positive.

Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said Thursday that businesses in Iowa are not required to report outbreaks, and state law only requires disclosure of a business name when it’s necessary to protect the public.