Coronavirus is having a ripple effect on American gas prices

KIMT NEWS 3 - The change is slow and steady, but gas prices across the country are declining.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, there is less travel in China. China is a major importer of crude oil, so the demand for oil is going down. Consequently, gas prices are on the decline.

Nationally, as of February 11, regular gas prices have dropped from $2.59 to $2.43 in a month. The difference is $2.30 from $2.47 in Minnesota over the same amount of time. Average prices in Iowa were $2.40 a month ago, and are now $2.23. These prices are according to AAA data.