Coronavirus in Minnesota and Iowa: What you need to know

Minnesota stay-at-home order

When does it end?

Minnesota’s stay-at-home order went into effect March 27 at 11:59 p.m. and lasts until May 3 at 11:59 p.m.

What does it mean?

According to the state, “a stay at home order directs Minnesotans to limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs. By limiting social interactions, we decrease the chance of transmission of COVID-19 and help our health care sector prepare for increased demands.”

What’s the status of schools?

Schools have not been canceled for the academic year yet. Further information is expected soon.

What’s in place in Iowa?

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has not put a stay-at-home order in place. Instead, she has restrictions put in place around the state and has other mitigation efforts in place. Some areas of the state have more strict rules than others.

The state is divided into six parts and has a 1-10 scale. When a region reaches 10 on the scale, more restrictions are put in place.

What’s the status of schools?

Schools in Iowa will not reopen in the 2019-20 academic year.

