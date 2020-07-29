Coronavirus hitting children of color harder in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health data shows that children of color are being more affected by the coronavirus than white children.

As of mid-July, the hospital system has treated around 300 pediatric COVID-19 cases, 31% of which were Black or African American and 24% were Hispanic. A similar disparity exists in the state’s small number of confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome or MIS-C, a very rare syndrome believed to be caused by the coronavirus.

While physicians and researchers don’t know for sure why Hispanic or Black children are showing up in greater numbers with COVID-19 and MIS-C, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is doing a more intensive study of cases so far to see which factors might be playing in a role in the disparities.