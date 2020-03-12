Clear

Coronavirus having impact on Rochester basketball tourney, NIACC in national tournament

D-III JUCO men's tournament is being held in Rochester. The NIACC women's basketball team will be affected at the national tournament.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 9:53 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 9:53 AM

The fallout from the coronavirus continues to hit close to home.

In the sports world, the D-III men's basketball championship is being held in Rochester. It began Wednesday and goes through Saturday at the Rochester Regional Sports Center.

The NJCAA, the governing body of junior college athletics, said the competition will follow state procedures and the tournament in Rochester will refrain from "non-essential engagement events."

The NIACC women's basketball team will compete at the NJCAA D-II championships next week in Michigan. No more than 100 spectators are allowed at public events in the state to comply with Michigan protocol. The tournament is March 17-21.

"The NJCAA has made the decision to limit the NJCAA DII Women's Basketball Championship to student-athletes, coaches, team personnel, and necessary college administrators," the association said. 

"The NJCAA has made the decision to follow all state laws and regulations as it impacts our national championship events. As our individual championship events are confined to one specific arena, we feel that following the expertise of state officials is in the best interest for all involved with our national events. Our association is in constant communication with state officials from each of our events and will monitor the situation over the coming days."

