Coronavirus fears spook stock market

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you glanced at your 401(k) today, you probably didn't like the numbers you were seeing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average skid downhill, shedding over 1,000 points on Monday, which is over 3% of its value.

The impact of the Coronavirus is being felt in the financial markets. Which is what sent several stock indexes down on Monday.

"It’s a marathon, not a sprint. You always wanting to be looking for opportunities to add to some of the great American companies that are available,” said Sara Carlsson, a certified financial planner with Edward Jones.

Carlsson says investors should not be spooked by today's downturn. In fact, it could be an opportunity to pick up some strong stocks at a bargain rate. According to Carlsson, having a balanced portfolio will help you get through any market slides, whether it's the Coronavirus, or the next big crisis down the road.

"A proper investment portfolio has investments in all different geographies all different sizes and types of companies and all different instruments. It might be real estate, bonds, cash, stocks, certificates of deposit. So we want to make sure that we have the right mix for you,” she said.

In a sign that investors were looking for a safe harbor, both gold and U.S. treasuries saw a spike in price today.