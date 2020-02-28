Coronavirus fears prompts face mask shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn.- If you were hoping to get your hands on a face mask, as fears over the deadly disease spread, you may be out of luck!

The high demand is selling out local hardware stores across the country.

The N-95 masks, which filter out 95-percent of air particles, are the most in demand.

At Arrow Ace Hardware and Paint in Rochester the hooks that once held face mask are now empty.

Manager Deb Prudoehl says customers will have to wait awhile for a restock as even the warehouse is cleared out!

"I sold I think three packs to someone who was traveling out of the country two nights ago and I had maybe half a dozen

at that point in time and by morning I was out of the rest," said Prudoehl.

The bad news about masks comes from the CDC - the health organization says wearing a face mask will not prevent you from contracting the flu or even the novel coronavirus.