Coronavirus emergency proclamation issued for Garner

All City buildings now closed to the public.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 12:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – All city buildings in Garner are now closed to the public until further notice.

Mayo Ken Mick has issued an emergency proclamation which includes that and several other steps to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. In addition:

- Residents who need to pay a bill are asked to use the drop box outside City Hall.

- Garner City Council meetings are discontinued until April 7.

- The Public Library is closed until further notice but requests for books and audio tapes will still be accepted. Curbside pickup will be from 11 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday. Call 923-2850 to reach library staff.

- The Garner Education Center Building is closed and available by appointment only.

