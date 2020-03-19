Coronavirus disaster relief fund established by United Way of North Central Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – People can now donate by check or online to the United Way of North Central Iowa – Disaster Relief Fund.

The money will be distributed to Cerro Gordo Emergency Management and other local agencies to help individuals and programs not eligible for government assistance during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Opening this fund aligns with our mission to assist those affected by disasters such as the COVID-19 Pandemic by distributing much-needed funds to nonprofit partners, emergency management, and public health organizations to help meet the immediate needs not covered by government programs or other traditional relief sources,” says Jen Arends, CEO of United Way of North Central Iowa. “100 percent of donations will be used to alleviate need within the counties of Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth Counties.”

Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management is also looking for volunteers to deliver meals, groceries and answer calls in the call center. If you’re interested in volunteering your time, please call (641) – 421-3066.

To donate, click here or mail your check to United Way of North Central Iowa, PO Box 1465, Mason City, IA, 50401.