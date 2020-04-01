Coronavirus disaster fund established in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The Floyd County Foundation has created a coronavirus disaster response fund.

The money raised will go to non-profit agencies providing basic services to county residents and to organizations working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the pandemic.

“The establishment of this fund gives both the Community Foundation and the public an opportunity to support the local nonprofits serving Floyd County communities and residents,” says Charlie Newman, chair of the Floyd County Community Foundation Governing Committee.

The Floyd County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund provides an opportunity for the public to give in response to the local aspects of the disaster with the reassurance their donations will be used to quickly move resources to where they are most needed and to adapt to evolving needs. Gifts can be made to the fund by going to cfneia.org/floydcovidfund and clicking on the “Give Today” button. Donations can also be directed to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Checks should be made out to Floyd County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund.

The Floyd County Foundations says online gifts are strongly encouraged to have funds accessible for quick response to needs.