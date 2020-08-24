Coronavirus delays start of classes at North Iowa Community Schools

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa – A case of COVID-19 is delaying the start of classes for North Iowa Community Schools.

The school district says it is working with public health officials to take appropriate precautions, contract tracing of the coronavirus case has been completed, and close contacts of the person infected have been notified.

North Iowa Community Schools was to begin the school year Monday but that has now been pushed back to September 2. Elementary and middle school conferences will now take place September 2 and 3 at the previously scheduled times.

All student activities will proceed as scheduled.