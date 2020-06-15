Coronavirus deaths, new cases decline in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Minnesota, as of June 15.

Total Cases – 30,693

New Cases – 220

New Deaths – 6

Total Deaths – 1,304

Deaths In Long-Term Care Or Assisted Living Facilities – 1,034

Number of Health Care Workers Infected – 3,198

Approximate Number of Completed Tests – 422,922

Total Cases Requiring Hospitalization – 3,630

Hospitalized As Of Today – 353

Cases In ICU As Of Today - 186

Minnesota reported 311 new cases and 15 new deaths on Sunday, June 14,