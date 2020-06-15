Coronavirus deaths, new cases decline in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Minnesota, as of June 15.
Total Cases – 30,693
New Cases – 220
New Deaths – 6
Total Deaths – 1,304
Deaths In Long-Term Care Or Assisted Living Facilities – 1,034
Number of Health Care Workers Infected – 3,198
Approximate Number of Completed Tests – 422,922
Total Cases Requiring Hospitalization – 3,630
Hospitalized As Of Today – 353
Cases In ICU As Of Today - 186
Minnesota reported 311 new cases and 15 new deaths on Sunday, June 14,