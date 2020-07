MASON CITY, Iowa – A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Newman Preschool and Childcare.

Officials with the Mason City child care agency say they have notified the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Human Services. Newman says parents affected by this have been notified and should receive further guidance from public health officials.

Newman Preschool and Childcare says it will continue to follow official guidance as this situation develops.