Coronavirus concern leading to event cancellations in Freeborn County

County working with Albert Lea on handling the pandemic.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 5:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn County and Albert Lea are cancelling events as part of the effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The cancellation order affect large events of 250 people or more as well as smaller events held in locations that do not allow for at least six feet between attendees. As part of this, Albert Lea will be closing the Senior Center and calling off all recreational and library programming.

The Albert Lea Public Library will remain open for checking out materials.

The county and the city have also activated an Emergency Operations Center to handle the pandemic. A press release state that staff from Emergency Management, Public Health, the Albert Lea Fire Department, City and County Administration, and Albert Lea Mayo Clinic Health System are in constant communication.

Residents are encouraged to check county and city social media and web pages for the latest information.

