Coronavirus closing the Chateau Cultural Center again

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Chateau Cultural Center in downtown Rochester is shutting its doors.

Calling it a “Pause for the Cause,” Exhibits Development Group Amy Noble says operating at the 25 percent capacity limit mandated by the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic “is simply not sustainable.”

Noble says this shutdown will allow the Chateau to:

Þ Work with the City and stakeholders to continue improving the facilities.

Þ Continue to work with Chateau Committee and Members on future programming, marketing-communications, and facility improvements.

Nobel says rentals and private tours of the Chateau will still be available by calling 507-261-2152 or 651-222-1121, Monday through Friday between 8 am and 5 pm.

The Chateau Cultural Center had been open for just over four months before closing due to the coronavirus for the first time in mid-March. It reopened in mid-June.