Coronavirus closes Freeborn County driver's license center

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services/License Center is closing due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Officials say the closure will last until November 30 to allow all License Center Staff to quarantine for 14 days.

Freeborn County says it will continue to provide drop box services or mailed in paperwork for tab renewals and limited title work while documents received during the period of shut down will be process as soon as staffing is available.

“We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience,” says County Administrator Thomas Jensen.