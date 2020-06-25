Clear

Coronavirus cases spiking across the country and here locally

CG Public Health's Brian Hanft talks about the recent spike in youth cases.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 10:41 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - As the country continues to reopen, coronavirus cases are spiking across the U.S. and health officials are seeing cases climb in our area.

Health leaders are worried about this latest uptick in COVID cases, although it's something they expected during the reopening.

In Cerro Gordo county, there has been a 25% jump in cases from last week.  Compared to two weeks ago, that's a 70% increase.

Many of those who are becoming ill are in the 18 to 40-year-old age group.  Half of the cases from this month are in that age group.

Brian Hanft, director of CG Public Health says young people need to be protecting themselves from COVID-19.

"It doesn't leave anyone out, per se. We see cases in kids younger than 18. Much younger than 18 and so it's not going to leave one sector of the population untouched," said Hanft.

Hanft also said we are likely to see the number of cases rise and fall throughout the year and the medical community does not know if there is a seasonal aspect to how coronavirus spreads.

