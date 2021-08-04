Coronavirus cases increasing faster in Minnesota's African-American residents

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The latest data on the coronavirus in Minnesota shows the number of new cases is growing much faster in the Black community, which is seeing nearly twice the per capita case growth of any other racial or ethnic group.

Health officials say the vaccination rate for Black Minnesotans has slowed down compared to a strong spring and early summer. A local chapter of the volunteer network Black Nurses Rock has focused on bringing the vaccine to Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons, as well as churches.

An estimated 85% of new cases in Minnesota are the result of the highly contagious delta variant.