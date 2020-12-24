Clear
Coronavirus cases hit 2 million in Calfornia

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2020 file photo Physical therapist Alireza Akbarpour, right, helps Maria Herrera exercise in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. California became the first state to
FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2020 file photo Physical therapist Alireza Akbarpour, right, helps Maria Herrera exercise in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. California became the first state to

Hospitals flooded with cases while the state is under a strict stay-at-home order.

Posted: Dec 24, 2020 1:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California became the first state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases, reaching the milestone on Christmas Eve as nearly the entire state was under a strict stay-at-home order and hospitals were flooded with the largest crush of cases since the pandemic began.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University showed the nation’s most populous state has recorded 2,010,157 infections since January. More than 23,000 people have died from the virus.

California’s infection rate — in terms of the number of cases per 100,000 people — is lower than the U.S. average, but its nearly 40 million residents mean the outbreak outpaces other states in sheer numbers.

The grim milestone comes as a COVID-19 crisis that health officials say stems from Thanksgiving gatherings strains the state's medical system. More than 18,000 people are hospitalized and many of the state’s intensive care units are filled.

The state has seen its number of cases climb exponentially in recent weeks, fueled largely by people who ignored warnings and held traditional Thanksgiving gatherings, health officials say. Soaring rates of hospitalizations and deaths have overwhelmed intensive care units and prompted hospitals to put emergency room patients in tents and treat others in offices and auditoriums.

Nearly the entire state is under a stay-home order that imposed an overnight curfew, shuttered many businesses and restricted most retail to 20% capacity. Restaurants may only serve takeout.

Pleas to avoid social gatherings for the Christmas and New Year's holidays rang with special desperation in Southern California. Los Angeles County is leading the surge, accounting for one-third of the state's COVID-19 cases and nearly 40% of deaths.

“We know that this emergency is our darkest day, maybe the darkest day in our city’s history,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday, when the county reported its highest death toll and hospitalizations in a single day since the pandemic began — 145 deaths and more than 6,000 people in hospitals.

More than 9,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

If LA County continues to see the same growth in COVID-19 infections in the next two weeks, hospitals may find themselves having to ration care because of a lack of medical staff, Garcetti said.

“That means the doctors will be forced to determine who lives and who dies,” he said.

Medical workers are discouraged and outraged over scenes of crowded outdoor malls, packed parking lots, and parents and children walking around without masks, county Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly said.

Santa Clara County near San Francisco was down to 35 ICU beds, putting hospitals dangerously close to rationing care, said Dr. Ahmad Kamal, the county’s director of health care preparedness.

“We are talking about people in gurneys without a bed to go to. We are talking about people not getting hospital care; we are talking about rationing what scarce resources our exhausted health system has left to those who would benefit the most,” he said.

Overall, California on Wednesday recorded its second-highest number of deaths, at 361. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units nearly doubled in just three weeks, to 3,827 cases, while the state’s ICU capacity fell to 1.1%, down from 2.5% just two days ago. The number of hospitalizations jumped to 18,828 patients, more than double since Dec. 1, with 605 new patients in one day.

Yet there were slight but encouraging signs of hope.

The transmission rate — the number of people that one infected person will in turn infect — has been slowing for nearly two weeks. The rate of positive cases reached a new high of 12.3% over a two-week period, but was starting to trend downward over the last seven days from a peak of 13.3% to 12.6%.

The state also has nearly 1,000 health workers assisting at 91 facilities in 25 of the state’s 58 counties, and is opening a fifth alternative care site in San Diego County.

The California National Guard was setting up about 200 beds on vacant floors of the Palomar Health Center near San Diego, within the existing hospital complex, said Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. It could begin accepting patients Christmas Day, relieving overburdened hospitals particularly in nearby Imperial County.

California expects more federal medical workers to arrive by the weekend, and Gov. Gavin Newsom said he expects more of the 3,000 contract health care workers the state is seeking to arrive after the holidays.

The governor also said more than 128,000 vaccine doses had been administered as of Tuesday, in another encouraging sign beyond the modest decline in the transmission rate.

But Newsom also warned that any progress could dissipate quickly, leading to the nearly 100,000 hospitalizations some models project in one month if people don’t heed calls to avoid holiday gatherings, particularly indoors.

“This virus loves social events,” Newsom said. “This virus thrives in that atmosphere.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 402519

Reported Deaths: 5030
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin837951328
Ramsey36066649
Dakota29170261
Anoka28226302
Washington17913174
Stearns16569164
St. Louis11983181
Scott1065474
Wright1050379
Olmsted878652
Sherburne743955
Carver625732
Clay605073
Kandiyohi527557
Rice526447
Blue Earth487927
Crow Wing441553
Otter Tail409945
Chisago400826
Benton377372
Nobles347944
Winona346442
Douglas337455
Mower324523
Polk314247
McLeod298934
Goodhue285737
Morrison285039
Beltrami280434
Lyon274326
Becker261832
Itasca261733
Isanti254630
Carlton251634
Steele24439
Pine230112
Todd219224
Nicollet200230
Mille Lacs198243
Brown194427
Freeborn188517
Le Sueur187715
Cass186818
Meeker182830
Waseca166912
Roseau156913
Martin153524
Wabasha14342
Hubbard136334
Redwood127726
Renville125637
Chippewa123121
Cottonwood120114
Dodge11323
Houston111811
Wadena108610
Fillmore10280
Watonwan10185
Rock100510
Aitkin99132
Sibley9774
Kanabec89718
Pennington87313
Faribault8609
Pipestone85921
Yellow Medicine83914
Swift77714
Jackson7635
Murray7305
Pope6723
Marshall66512
Stevens6546
Clearwater63013
Wilkin5716
Lac qui Parle57014
Koochiching5348
Lake52715
Lincoln4421
Unassigned42360
Big Stone4213
Norman4058
Mahnomen3797
Grant3657
Kittson33718
Red Lake2973
Traverse1992
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 270552

Reported Deaths: 3617
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40049401
Linn16216234
Scott13660142
Black Hawk12394211
Woodbury11979160
Johnson1074447
Dubuque10345135
Pottawattamie801087
Story781227
Dallas762962
Webster432358
Sioux425141
Cerro Gordo421659
Clinton400252
Marshall391753
Buena Vista359525
Warren358930
Muscatine345673
Des Moines341032
Plymouth328549
Wapello301490
Lee277323
Jasper276251
Marion258240
Jones254341
Henry242923
Carroll230027
Bremer220840
Crawford204920
Benton194735
Washington179827
Boone178415
Jackson173529
Tama171555
Dickinson166213
Mahaska162832
Delaware159428
Clay150711
Wright149015
Kossuth146526
Hamilton142721
Hardin141424
Buchanan139316
Harrison137952
Cedar133718
Winneshiek133017
Page132913
Clayton132039
Fayette130116
Mills124913
Floyd124533
Butler122117
Lyon121523
Cherokee118219
Calhoun11629
Poweshiek116024
Hancock113824
Allamakee112220
Iowa111519
Winnebago108428
Grundy102514
Louisa101824
Sac101714
Chickasaw100810
Cass100538
Union99416
Mitchell97926
Emmet96123
Jefferson95220
Humboldt92918
Appanoose92734
Guthrie91422
Shelby91323
Madison9048
Franklin85917
Palo Alto7867
Keokuk76122
Montgomery69514
Ida67921
Pocahontas6788
Howard67215
Greene6317
Clarke6266
Davis60918
Osceola6047
Monroe59916
Unassigned5800
Adair56117
Monona53715
Taylor5228
Lucas5097
Worth4912
Fremont4515
Van Buren44511
Decatur4083
Audubon3637
Wayne35721
Ringgold3487
Adams2452
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -14°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -16°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -14°
