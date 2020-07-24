Coronavirus cases, deaths continue upward climb in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State health officials in Iowa say five more COVID-19 deaths and hundreds more confirmed cases were reported in the 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday morning.

Iowa's online virus tracker showed a total of 820 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

It also showed 451 new confirmed cases by 10 a.m. Friday from the day before, bringing the state's total to nearly 41,000 cases since the outbreak began.

Hospitalizations for the virus were slightly down, to 230 from 232 on Thursday.