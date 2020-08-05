Coronavirus case numbers trending down in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - It looks like the curve is going down in Iowa, with less positive cases of COVID-19 being found.

On July 16th, the state had 830 positive cases which were found. Compare that number to Wednesday, with just 264 cases detected so far.

Local leaders are noticing the downward trend as well. Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said during a press conference this afternoon the fourteen day average is down in Cerro Gordo County. He also pointed out there has only been one positive case on Wednesday in the county. Mayor Schickel says he's noticed more people out wearing masks and hopes the public keeps it up.

"If we let down our guard, we won't be able to open back up the schools. Our businesses will have to think about closing again and that's something that we can't afford," said Mayor Schickel.