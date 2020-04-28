Coronavirus cancels 60-Mile Garage Sale

KIMT-TV 3 – The COVID-19 coronavirus has claimed another annual Minnesota event.

Root River Trail Towns says its 6th consecutive 60-Mile Garage Sale has been cancelled. It was scheduled for June 19 and 20 in nine towns along the Root River State Trail and locations in between.

“The 60-Mile Garage Sale has brought in visitors and garage sale enthusiasts from across Minnesota and surrounding states the past several years,” says Trail Towns President Gabby Kinneberg. “We’ve seen its popularity increase each year. Unfortunately, with the projections for continued COVID-19 transmission and the need to continue physical distancing, we feel it best to cancel the event this year. We hope the 60-Mile Garage Sale in June 2021 can be even bigger as more area residents and organizations join in by having a sale.”