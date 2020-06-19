Coronavirus call center closing in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 call center is shutting down.

CG Public Health says due to a drop in calls, the center will close after 3 pm Friday.

“We cannot express enough the deep gratitude we have for the volunteers who staffed this call center for months,” says Brian Hanft, CG Public Health Director of Public Health. “These volunteers dedicated hundreds of hours responding to individuals concerned about exposure to COVID-19, symptoms of the illness and many other questions.”

For future questions related to the coronavirus, contact CG Public Health at 641-421-9300. For testing issues, contact the MercyOne family health line at (641) 428-7777, Quick Care Urgent Care Clinic at (641) 450-7000, and TestIowa at (515) 575-2131.