Coronavirus cabin fever sending people outdoors

On Saturday afternoon, folks in Mason City were enjoying a little time outside, after a week of social distancing.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 8:42 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - While people are a little concerned about catching the coronavirus, there's another fever that is spreading around town just as quickly.  Cabin fever.

"We've been isolating as much as we can. staying at home, the kids are at home anyway, but I haven't been out doing much," said Reed Wessman, who was with his family on the Zerbles Trail on Saturday afternoon.

For most, self-imposed confinement was just getting to be a little too much to handle.

"We needed some fresh air because we've been cooped up the last few days and thought it would be a great time to get out and get some exercise and do some hiking and yeah, just get some fresh air," said Wessman.

Across from the trail at the dog park, John Moe and his daughter are letting their canines run out a little extra energy after an impromptu road trip.

"So i just declared. 'I'm going to Iowa, who's with me? I'll take the dogs.' So me and my daughter decided to come down and practice her driving and get her ready for her drivers license test," said Moe.

Rosemary Yokoi and her husband have been spending their week organizing the house while hunkering down from COVID-19.

"It's nice to get out here to the dog park. My husband and I, we've both been cooped up and even the dog is cooped up. the dog is unhappy as well," said Yokoi.

While being home bound has lef the couple a little antsy, Rosemary says she has found a bright side to this temporary sheltering.

"I think this give us an opportunity to really stop and reflect, take advantage of family time, where families are, we could say cooped up, or we could say given the opportunity to communicate and make connections," she said.

