Coronavirus, budget top agenda for MN Legislature

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has convened for 2021 with the pandemic and a new budget at the top of the agenda.

Battle lines are already being drawn over the sweeping emergency powers that Democratic Governor Tim Walz has used to command the state’s fight against the coronavirus. Republicans are trying to carve out a stronger voice for the Legislature in decisions about reopening schools and businesses.

The Capitol has remained mostly closed since the pandemic reached the state last spring. Nearly all House meetings will be conducted online, while the Senate plans a hybrid of in-person and online hearings.