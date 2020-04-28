Coronavirus antibody testing offered at Prestage Foods in Wright County

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa – COVID-19 antibody testing is being offered to all Prestage Foods employees in Wright County.

25 of the company’s 867 workers at its Eagle Grove processing plant tested positive for the coronavirus on April 22. The employees who tested positive were not showing any symptoms and were residents of five different counties, with 18 coming from Black Hawk County.

“Now that we have our baseline results we have the opportunity to look at and identify vulnerabilities in our community and region,” says Sandy McGrath, RN, Wright County Epidemiology.

Antibody testing will also be provided to some medical personnel and first responders in Wright County, which says its goals are:

1. Reveal those who may have previously had COVID-19 and recovered.

2. Reveal those who have not had COVID-19 to recognize any ongoing vulnerability.

3. Provide Public Health officials a better idea of community spread and immunity while we move through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Governor Reynolds indicated yesterday that we are in the process of opening up some of our counties in Iowa on May 1st. It is very important to continue to still use good practices in social distancing, hand washing, limited social gathering, and reduce travel to other counties that still have tighter restrictions” says Karl Helgevold, Wright County Board of Supervisor.