Coronavirus 'Safety Net Fund' being created in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The United Way of Freeborn County (UWFC) is starting a Safety Net Fund for coronavirus emergency relief.

Money from the fund will be used for immediate, intermediate, and long-term recovery efforts. 100 percent of the money donated to this fund will stay in Freeborn County and the United Way will not charge any administrative fees.

Contributions can be made in four ways:

- Visit http://unitedwayfc.org to donate with your credit card

- Send a check made payable to United Way of Freeborn County at 314 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Please note “Safety Net Fund” in the memo.

- Drive-Through at Farmer’s State Bank is open 7:30 am-4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. Funds will be deposited directly into a secure account specifically for the Safety Net Fund.

- Alternatively, Farmer’s State Bank account holders may call the bank at 507-373-1945 to arrange for a transfer of funds.

The United Way of Freeborn County says details on how to apply for help should be on its website by Friday.