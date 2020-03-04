Coronavirus: North Iowans share what they've witnessed abroad

MASON CITY, Iowa - Italy is one of many countries feeling the impacts of coronavirus, with that country's Civil Protection Authority reporting nearly 1,700 confirmed cases, and 34 confirmed dead. The European nation has the most cases of any country outside of Asia.

Two North Iowans are currently studying and teaching in Italy, respectively. However, the outlook on the virus there is different.

Laura Keenan is in Rome, and part of the "Roots of Rome" study abroad program with Ave Maria University in Florida. She has been in the country since January.

"Our spring break got cancelled, and we were told we shouldn't really travel anymore."

Despite confirmed cases in the country, there isn't an overly large panic in the Italian capital.

"More just disappointment. It's a reality that we have to take all of these necessary precautions. We've even stopped taking public transportation in rome, not because it's a huge fear day to day that we're going to catch coronavirus, but just making sure taking those precautions not to get sick.

"We're thinking of all the people who have actually been affected by this."

Students have been in regular contact with their parents back home, sharing with them the latest.

"Right now, the biggest fear among people is not the virus itself, but hoping the whole country doesn't get travel banned."

She's heard from students in other programs who have made arrangements to leave mid-semester. Now, Keenan is weighing options and looking at flights.

"Yesterday is when everyone flew out. I heard the airport was quite busy, but it's also started to slow down because there's no one flying in."

If she does fly home, her professors are understanding, and are working with her to make sure she's able to complete her studies.

"For our specific program, we will still be able to complete all of our credits we've signed up for. The professors have been very accomodating for kids who chose to go home."

Further south in the Calabria region, Nicole Hehr has been teaching English to Italian high school students through a Fulbright scholarship in the capitol of Catanzaro since October. The region has largely been unaffected by the virus, with Hehr saying only one case has been confirmed in her area.

"It's pretty normal here. Nobody's walking around wearing masks, the grocery stores are still full, people are still going out to restaurants, seeing their friends. They don't greet each other as closely as before."

Other than one day of having 1/3 of students at her school staying home, life returned to normal fairly quickly. In Italy, the hardest hit areas are further to the north, like Veneto, Lombardy and Florence, and don't mirror what's being found in the southern part of the country.

"We feel that Italy is doing a good job of dealing with it, perhaps overreacting on some level, because they're testing everyone, even if they don't have symptoms.

Hehr is wanting to stay, but will leave if forced to do so.

"The U.S. is making decisions if I can stay here or not. I honestly would be more concerned about leaving because then I'd have to go to airports, big cities, with more exposure than staying here.

"If it were to be raised to a level 4 for the travel advisory, that's when we'd have to evacuate." If it the level 4 were to appear soon and disappear mid-April, I'd say we'd probably come back. It depends on when those alerts go up and come down."

The Iowa Department of Public Health is advising those that have traveled to an affected area like Italy to self quarantine in their home for 2 weeks upon returning home, and to report any symptoms to their doctor.