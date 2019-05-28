Clear
Cornick leads Augustana to NCAA Championship

The Mason City native broke a tie in the NCAA Division II National Championship for the win.

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:32 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Another north Iowa native is doing big things as a collegiate athlete – this one winning a national championship.

Kendall Cornick is from Mason City and went on to play college softball at the North Iowa Area Community College before heading to Augustana in South Dakota.

On Monday in the NCAA Division II Softball National Championship, Cornick hit a two-run single that broke a 4-4 tie into a 6-4 victory.

She says the championship came by no surprise.

“It’s pretty surreal right now,” she said. “I keep thinking about it and I don’t know how to put it into words yet. Part of it, I expected it. This wasn’t a surprise or shock to any of us.”

