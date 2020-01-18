Clear
Corn stalks playing a part in cutting down on snow drifts

Iowa DOT's Standing Corn Snow Fence Program allows farmers to receive a payment if they keep rows of corn on the edges of their fields along highways in open areas

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - If you're a farmer or land owner that has property along a state highway in Iowa, keep reading.

Throughout the state, there are many forms of snow fences along highways, from temporary plastic to permanent wood, trees or native grasses, that act as buffers from drifts. But did you know corn stalks can also act as a buffer?

The Standing Corn Snow Fence Program through Iowa DOT will pay farmers if they keep corn that isn't harvested, as well as round bales, in their fields to be used as buffers. Not only do the 8-12 rows deep of corn help with drifts, but standing corn fences can also save costs on snow removal, increase soil moisture in end rows, and reduce soil erosion. 

Farmer Eric Arthur currently has a standing corn fence along land he's renting on the edge of Manly. He says the placement of it, along Highway 65, works.

"65 is built up kind of high. As the snow blows across, it tends to start building onto Highway 65."

Not only is it helping drivers, but residents as well.

"My wife got a message on Facebook from a lady that lives up there in a housing development in Manly that really appreciated us leaving it. Saves the snow from drifting into their yard."

Throughout the state, Iowa DOT's winter operations administrator Craig Bargfrede says there are currently 81 miles of living or standing snow fence along highways, about 73 miles of that consisting of standing corn. 

