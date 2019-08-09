Corn and soybean crops lag in maturation average by two weeks

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been a couple of turbulent seasons when it comes to the weather, with farmers especially having to work around it.

Now we're seeing that the corn and soybean crops are behind in their normal growth patterns.

The latest crop report that was released by the USDA on Monday shows corn and soybeans are behind in maturation, about 15 days behind last year. However, 84% of the corn crop is silking, and 24% of it is in the dough stage. For soybeans, 78% of the crop has bloomed, and 33% are setting pods. While drought in our area is very limited, with only far southern portions of Cerro Gordo and Floyd Counties are considered abnormally dry, some are hoping for more rain.

Jordan Johanns is selling sweet corn from her family's farm near Mason City, and is one of those hoping for more rainfall, as prolonged heat could have a negative impact on the crop, but they do have a plan.

"You got to make sure it's mature, and then you can't let it over mature, so it's always finding a happy medium. Tom seems to have everything figured out, he always knows when everything's going to be ready and that's why he plants periodically, so in case if there is a drought, it doesn't affect anything, it usually affects one thing.

"Humidity raises how fast it grows, and it can't grow without water, so you got to have both."

A wide swath of Central and Eastern Iowa are under those 'abnormally dry' conditions, while in Minnesota, only areas near Duluth and near the Iron Range are currently in that category.