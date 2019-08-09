Clear

Corn and soybean crops lag in maturation average by two weeks

Compared to last year, crop is behind 15 days from last year. With latest dry spell, could the heat be disastrous for the crops?

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 11:26 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been a couple of turbulent seasons when it comes to the weather, with farmers especially having to work around it.

Now we're seeing that the corn and soybean crops are behind in their normal growth patterns.

The latest crop report that was released by the USDA on Monday shows corn and soybeans are behind in maturation, about 15 days behind last year. However, 84% of the corn crop is silking, and 24% of it is in the dough stage. For soybeans, 78% of the crop has bloomed, and 33% are setting pods. While drought in our area is very limited, with only far southern portions of Cerro Gordo and Floyd Counties are considered abnormally dry, some are hoping for more rain.

Jordan Johanns is selling sweet corn from her family's farm near Mason City, and is one of those hoping for more rainfall, as prolonged heat could have a negative impact on the crop, but they do have a plan.

"You got to make sure it's mature, and then you can't let it over mature, so it's always finding a happy medium. Tom seems to have everything figured out, he always knows when everything's going to be ready and that's why he plants periodically, so in case if there is a drought, it doesn't affect anything, it usually affects one thing.

"Humidity raises how fast it grows, and it can't grow without water, so you got to have both."

A wide swath of Central and Eastern Iowa are under those 'abnormally dry' conditions, while in Minnesota, only areas near Duluth and near the Iron Range are currently in that category.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking rain moving in for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Therapy Dogs at the airport

Image

Interview with Joe Biden

Image

Keeping up with all the Candidates

Image

Wings at Wing Ding

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/9

Image

Fire Department Training

Image

Crops behind the growth curve

Image

Banning Vaping Indoors

Image

Local Group Plans to Attend Gun Forum

Image

Bernie Sanders Interview

Community Events