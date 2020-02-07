Coralville man pleads guilty to Kossuth County bank murder, will spend rest of life in prison

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - Valentino Williams, the man who gunned down a bank employee in Lu Verne, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Williams entered a guilty plea Friday on charges of first-degree murder.

Jessica Weishaar, an employee of Security State Bank, was killed during the Dec. 4. shooting in the small northern Iowa town of Lu Verne.

Williams was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.

Witnesses to the shooting called the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office and reported that a black SUV driven by a black male had been involved in the shooting, documents state. One witness attempted to follow the vehicle as it left town.

At 9:38 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted near milemarker 158 (near Dows) on Interstate-35. The vehicle description was consistent with the witness description.

After tracking the vehicle’s movements after the shooting, law enforcement located a black ski mask and black medical gloves along the roadway near County Rd. B63 and Highway 17. Law enforcement also located zip ties a short distance away.

While searching the vehicle, a rented Mazda CX-5, officers seized an empty black duffle bag, a backpack, spray paint and burglary tools.

The vehicle was rented Dec. 2 by Williams in Iowa City.

According to Iowa courts, Williams has numerous felony charges dating back to 1998. He was released from prison in October of 2017 and has previous robbery convictions.