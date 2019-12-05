Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coralville man charged with murder, robbery that left Algona woman dead Full Story

Coralville man charged with murder, robbery that left Algona woman dead

A 35-year-old Coralville man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to Wednesday’s shooting that left a 43-year-old Algona woman dead.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 10:47 AM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 10:50 AM

LU VERNE, Iowa - A 35-year-old Coralville man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to Wednesday’s shooting that left a 43-year-old Algona woman dead.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said Valentino Williams has been arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

He is currently being held in the Kossuth County Jail.

Jessica Weishaar, an employee of Security State Bank, was killed during the shooting in the small northern Iowa town of 250 people just before 9 a.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Snow returning for the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Changes to snap program

Image

Lawmakers hosting RX Greed Forum

Image

State of Minnesota suing E-Cigarette company

Image

Daninger receives emergency call-up

Image

NIACC's Meister named All-American

Image

SAW: Kody Kearns

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Fillmore Central Elementary

Image

Disagreement over new hire

Image

Gym closes in Rochester

Community Events