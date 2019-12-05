Coralville man charged with murder, robbery that left Algona woman dead

LU VERNE, Iowa - A 35-year-old Coralville man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to Wednesday’s shooting that left a 43-year-old Algona woman dead.
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said Valentino Williams has been arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery.
He is currently being held in the Kossuth County Jail.
Jessica Weishaar, an employee of Security State Bank, was killed during the shooting in the small northern Iowa town of 250 people just before 9 a.m.
