Coping with grief during the Holidays

MITCHELL, Iowa - The holidays can be a joyful time, with families getting together, opening presents, and seeing magical light displays.

But for those who have lost a loved one, it can be a difficult time of year.

"I still miss people from years back. One of my closest friends happened to be a Catholic. I'd go to mass with her and I could follow along with her word for word. I still miss her, I still my miss my cousin. I miss my folks and my grandmother. It doesn't matter how long they've been gone, you still feel that their presence isn't there with you right now."

Andrea Wrage of rural Mitchell isn't alone in this regard.

"I've had friends lose parents on Christmas Eve day, on Christmas Day. One of them, Christmas is not very good for her."

Maybe you, or someone you know, has/have lost a loved one recently, and this Christmas might be the first year they're not present, and you want to help, or are seeking help yourself. But how do you go about it?

During a Sunday afternoon presentation at Faith Lutheran Church, Pastor Kathy Graves of Mason City's Trinity Lutheran Church shared her ideas on how one can help, using the analogy of 're-wrapping' holiday grief.

She's had people come to her for advice on how to adjust.

"So much of the emphasis is on the joy of the season. And it's not that we don't feel this joy, but there's also this piece that can be melancholy, and very difficult for us when those memories are mingling with whatever else is going on."

Graves says Christmas is not only a good time to reflect, but also a time to create new traditions and memories.

"I think it's important to name your grief, and also to name your loved one, to not be afraid to talk about them during the holidays. But to also give yourself permission to change some traditions, to say no to some things that may not feel comfortable anymore."

There are things you can do to honor those who have been lost, such as lighting a candle in their name, or even buying a toy for someone in need.

"That can be an honor in memory of them, but you're still giving the gift, and you're still recognizing that life and how that life continues to impact."

Wrage says even the little things such as a simple acknowledgement can go a long way.

"Sometimes there are no words. You go up and give them a hug, or you pat them on the back or whatever. Then they know you're thinking of them."

Even though that she has loved ones that have passed away, Wrage always looks forward to Christmas every year.

"I'm ready for Christ to come. I'm ready to celebrate the season, even if I don't have all that other stuff done, because it's more important to enjoy your family and friends, while you can."

Other pieces of advice for those that are coping during the Holidays:

*Setting realistic expectations for yourself

*Surround yourself with people who love and support you

*Try to avoid "canceling" the holiday

*Allow yourself to feel joy, sadness, anger, and allow yourself to grieve

*Take care of yourself

For those that are caring for the bereaved:

*Respect their choices

*Be sensitive when asking

*Offer concrete options, such as dropping off a meal, shovel snow, or invite them over

*Remember the "mid-winter blues"