Cooling center offers accessible escape from the heat in Downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With hot weather set to stick around, The Salvation Army is offering community members an accessible way to stay cool this summer.

The organization's Social Services Center is now open to the public as a cooling center, offering iced water, air conditioning, and food at no cost. The building, located at 115 First Avenue NE, is open from 8am-4pm, when temperatures are at their peak.

"When you have a really hot days like this, people need a constant flow of water, they need an air-conditioned space," said Rebecca Snapp, director of community engagement of The Salvation Army of Rochester. "It's not just people who are solely on the streets, it's people who are in low-income situations where they don't have air conditioning, it's people who are living in these low-income complexes right downtown. For them to have a place to go where they can get water, they can cool down for a little while, they can rest - it’s just nice to have that space available to the community."

Snapp says the cooling center has been hosting between 10 and 30 visitors at any given time, which is typical for this time of year. She adds the resources offered at the center are plentiful and available to everyone, regardless of housing status.

"It's everything from basic needs - we talked about showers, we talked about offering water, we talked about offering food. But we have rent/utility assistance in this building, we have transportation assistance, we have housing programs on this campus, we have food, we have healthcare. Whatever it is that people need, we're either going to be able to provide it on this campus, or we're going to do our best to refer you to someone who can."

If you're interested in lending a hand, Snapp says there's always a need for more volunteers, no matter your schedule or circumstances.

"There's a way for everyone to get involved and to help out, so reach out and ask those questions."

Learn more about how you can help fellow community members through The Salvation Army of Rochester by following this link.