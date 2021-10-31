Cooler temperatures on the way

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Temperatures are expected to drop this week. The cold weather is causing some mix reactions from people in The Med City.

Rochester residents Laural and Jon Wooner aren't thrilled with how quickly the temperatures are dropping.

"It just comes up so quick," explains Laural Wooner. "The fall time is my favorite season and it seems like it gets cold way too fast and the wind does not help.

Julie Sobolewski and John Vitek are also unhappy with how quickly the cold weather is arriving. They aren't ready for the winterlike temperatures yet.

"I'm never ready for winter. Don't ask me why I live here," says John Vitek.

According to Storm Team 3, a warm up is forecasted for next week.