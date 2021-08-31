Coolant leak detected in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Works says a coolant leak does appear to be a danger to people, animals, or the environment.

The city says it became aware of a minimal leak in a propylene coolant line that runs from the Public Work Transit and Operations Center to Foster Arends water. Officials say the coolant is a “food grade material” used in heat transfer applications at various businesses including wineries, micro-breweries, meatpackers, and other food-related industries.

“While there is minimal concern, given the type of leak, the City will continue to monitor the water,” says Public Works Director Wendy Turri. “As a part of our commitment to transparency and proactively sharing information, we wanted to ensure this was shared with the public.”

A firm is being hired to repair the coolant line.