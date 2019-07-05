Clear
Cooking up delicious, juicy ribeyes this weekend at MacNider

Competitors are cooking up steaks during the 3rd annual River City Steak Challenge with a chance to win money--and earn a spot in the Steak Cooking Association World Championship

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a sight that will probably make your mouth water: ribeye steak. You know you want it.

This weekend, competitors from around the country are cooking up steaks, whether by grill, a smoker or any other heat source, during the 3rd annual River City Steak Challenge, a Steak Cooking Association-sanctioned event, at MacNider Campground. Competitors have a chance to win money, and an entry to the SCA World Championship in Fort Worth, Texas later this year, and bragging rights as well.

Norwalk, Iowa's Matt Ouverson is the current world champion, and he's wanting to keep his title. He says consistency is key to retain that.

"Start your charcoal at the same time, season everything the same time, put your steak on at the same time, do everything exactly the same every time."

Last year, organizers Jim and Leona Sallee won a Tourism Excellence award from Visit Mason City for promoting the event, and SCA co-founder Ken Phillips says that honor was well earned.

"Organizers Jim and Leona Sallee do a wonderful job. They are hospitable and the cooks love them, so they love coming to events they are affiliated with."

For criterium, judges are basing each steak on appearance, doneness, taste, and texture.

There will be more challenges on Saturday: two cook's meetings are set to begin at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with awards to follow both at 2 and 8 p.m., respectively. In addition, there will be a kid's cook-off at 10 a.m. The public is invited to come out and join in.

