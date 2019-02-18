Cookies for soldiers over seas

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Girl Scouts in Rochester are making sure the hearts and bellies of our troops overseas are full.

Several spent their Monday afternoons at the VFW selling their ever so loved Girl Scout cookies and asking buyers to buy an extra box that will be sent to deployed military.

One veteran says receiving cookies while in Iraq meant the world to him. “I opened up a care package and there was a box of thin mints and then before I blinked the box was gone because I ate it."

His daughter, Addy Gore was part of the Girl Scouts group who was selling on Monday and says helping to send some cookies is the least she can do for those putting their lives on the line. “They are fighting for us to be safe and so we want to have a way to say ‘thank you’ so cookies are probably good!"