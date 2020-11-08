Clear
Cook runs for more than 200 yards as Vikings roll past Lions

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Posted: Nov 8, 2020 3:51 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-20 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, two to tight end Irv Smith Jr., in his second straight turnover-free performance as the Vikings picked up their first home win this season.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation after taking a knee to the head during a sack. He was picked off on consecutive possessions in the third quarter.

