Convoy of trucks say thank you to essential workers

MINNESOTA-Folks lined up on the road Saturday to see a massive line of semi-trucks all to say thanks to the men and women on the front lines of the pandemic. About 70 trucks made their way through the back roads of Minnesota. Thomas Ewing has been cooped up in this Ostrander nursing home for the last couple of months, so today, he made sure to get himself a prime spot to see all of the action. He even made a sign to show his support.

“I didn't expect to see so many trucks and beautiful antique ones, there was a military one, and a lot of people recognized the truckers ."said Ewing.

The trucks tracked about 125 miles and visited a total of 11 towns.