Convicted sex abuser pleads guilty again in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A convicted sex offender is again pleading guilty to sex abuse in Olmsted County.
Karyl Antone Ingalls, 68, is currently serving a 15-year sentence at the state prison in Moose Lake. He pleaded guilty in August 2016 to three counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, all involving an underage victim in Olmsted County. Prosecutors say the crimes occurred in 2011.
As part of a plea deal, Ingalls has now pleaded guilty to two more counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct while two 1st degree counts of the same crimes have been dismissed. Authorities say this sex abuse happened in 2009 and 2012 before Ingalls was ever arrested and involved two separate victims in Olmsted County.
Another sentencing hearing for Ingalls is now set for July 8.
