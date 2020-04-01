Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Convicted sex abuser pleads guilty again in Olmsted County

Karyl Ingalls
Karyl Ingalls

Charged with more abuse that happened before he was arrested.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 1:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A convicted sex offender is again pleading guilty to sex abuse in Olmsted County.

Karyl Antone Ingalls, 68, is currently serving a 15-year sentence at the state prison in Moose Lake. He pleaded guilty in August 2016 to three counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, all involving an underage victim in Olmsted County. Prosecutors say the crimes occurred in 2011.

As part of a plea deal, Ingalls has now pleaded guilty to two more counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct while two 1st degree counts of the same crimes have been dismissed. Authorities say this sex abuse happened in 2009 and 2012 before Ingalls was ever arrested and involved two separate victims in Olmsted County.

Another sentencing hearing for Ingalls is now set for July 8.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain chances return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Siren Tests

Image

RPD delivering groceries for CUB Foods shoppers

Image

Realtors transition to online showings

Image

Albert Lea Schools begin online classes

Image

Rochester store says freezers are in high demand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Rain chances for the rest of the work week

Image

Enjoying the great outdoors

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 3/31

Community Events